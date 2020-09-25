LeBron James on Breonna Taylor: 'We Want Justice, No Matter How Long It Takes'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James hadn't even left the court after the Los Angeles Lakers downed the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals when the face of the NBA was asked to explain how the grand jury ruling in the death of Breonna Taylor weighed on him over the last 24 hours.

James explained how the decision has not only impacted him but the entire Lakers locker room and the NBA community at large.

"I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna that has no say so in what's going on right now," James said. "We want justice no matter how long it takes. Even though it's been so many days, so many hours, so many minutes for her family, for her community."

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police executing a "no-knock" warrant at the apartment shared by her and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the night of March 13.

The city of Louisville agreed to a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family—as well as a commitment to police reforms—yet earlier this week, a Kentucky grand jury declined to press forward with charges against any of the three officers related to Taylor's death. Instead, former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting at a wall and putting Taylor's neighbors at risk.

Large-scale protests followed the ruling in Louisville and major cities across the United States.

Players in both the NBA and WNBA hoped to use their platform to spread awareness about Taylor's case and push for justice. That push continues during the Western Conference Finals with James continuing to bring attention to systemic racism and police brutality across the country.