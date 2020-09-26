Building the 2020 All-NBA Playoff 1st, 2nd and 3rd Teams

0 of 15

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With the NBA finally getting closer to the Finals, it's safe to select the all-playoff teams.

A combination of individual production, team success and how far the player has advanced in the playoffs helped decide who landed on each squad. While Donovan Mitchell looked like the best player in the postseason during the first round, the Utah Jazz's failure to advance hurt his first-team case.

Like the regular-season All-NBA selections, teams will consist of two guards, two forwards and a center. Some players may carry eligibility at multiple positions, but we'll be using the spots they've spent the most time at in the bubble.

With the final four teams soon to become two, these are the All-NBA playoff teams.