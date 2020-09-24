Dwight Howard Replaces JaVale McGee as Lakers' Starting C for Game 4 vs. Nuggets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are making a lineup change heading into Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Dwight Howard will replace JaVale McGee as the Lakers' starting center.

Los Angeles enters Thursday looking to take a 3-1 series lead and bounce back after the Nuggets took Game 3.

In that 114-106 loss, it was Howard who saw more time on the floor Tuesday, playing 14 minutes to McGee's eight.

The former All-Star center finished with four points and one rebound and is averaging 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in the Western Conference Finals.

The biggest factor going forward will be whether or not he's able to avoid picking up fouls. In each game against the Nuggets this postseason, he's been called for at least four fouls.

Still, the 15-year pro has exceeded McGee's 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

If the choice pays off, Howard may have an even bigger role in the Lakers' title hopes moving forward.