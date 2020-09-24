Bam Adebayo to Play for Heat vs. Celtics Despite Apparent Wrist Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo is set to play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday after appearing to injure his left wrist during a tie-up with Boston's Jayson Tatum midway through Game 4.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Thursday the 23-year-old is fine and didn't mention any limitations.

"[Adebayo] will be ready to go tomorrow," Spoelstra said after giving him a day off of practice.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.