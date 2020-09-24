Allen Iverson Says He Doesn't Like 'The Stepover' Play Because 'I Love' Ty Lue

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

In an infamous move during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, then-Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson hit a jumper to increase Philadelphia's two-point lead and then stepped over Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyronn Lue en route to the other side of the court with less than a minute left in overtime.

The move is immortalized in NBA history, but Iverson would rather not remember it.

"I don't like it, because I love him," he said, appearing on Showtime's All the Smoke (64-minute mark):

Iverson also said he didn't realize what he did in the moment, and despite always being asked to recreate the moment and walk through the move decades later, he has no idea how it all came together.

"You don't know when you're gonna do something," he said. "You don't know the emotions in the game or what goes on throughout the game. ... That moment, yeah, it was dope when you look back on it, but I just don't like it."

The Lakers went on to win the championship, but Iverson had a signature move he doesn't even want to remember.