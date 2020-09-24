Klay Thompson to Join Warriors Minicamp amid Injury Recovery

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will get an in-depth look at Klay Thompson's recovery from a torn ACL when he reports to minicamp this week.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson is expected to take part in Warriors practices at their facilities later this week after he clears the necessary quarantine protocols.

Slater noted Thompson's knee "has been ready for full-speed work for a couple months, but the realities of the world haven't let him scrimmage like normal."

Thompson has missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering from ACL surgery. He suffered the injury during the Warriors' Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Slater previously reported in June that Thompson began "ramping up his workouts" after being medically cleared by doctors to train without restrictions.



The Warriors were decimated by injuries this season and posted the NBA's worst record (15-50). Stephen Curry only played in five games, and Draymond Green missed 22 games.

If the Warriors can get Thompson back to full strength, while keeping Curry and Green healthy, they have the potential to turn things around next season. They also have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points, shot 40.2 percent from three-point range and made the All-Defensive second team during the 2018-19 regular season.