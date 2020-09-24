Bam Adebayo Dedicates Heat's Game 4 Win vs. Celtics to Breonna Taylor

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dedicated his team's 112-109 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Boston Celtics to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker whom Louisville police officers shot and killed while executing a no-knock search warrant on her apartment in March.

Per Eric Levenson of CNN.com, a grand jury indicted former officer Brett Hankison, who has since been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, on first-degree wanton endangerment charges on Wednesday for shooting into apartments near Taylor's.

The other two officers were not charged with any crimes related to Taylor or otherwise.

No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment, which was being searched because the location was linked to Taylor's ex-boyfriend, a suspected drug trafficker. Police body-camera footage does not exist.

Numerous sports personalities expressed their outrage, disappointment and sadness Wednesday following the grand jury's decision, including Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James and United States women's soccer captain Megan Rapinoe:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN gathered a collection of reactions from WNBA and NBA players in particular:

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also provided his thoughts pregame while conveying the thoughts of his team:

"It's not justice," Spoelstra told reporters.

"Incredible disappointment and frustration in our locker room," he also said.

"There should. Our guys have been able to manage a lot of this disappointment over the last several months of things that have been happening for way too long."

Other Heat players who have spoken out in support of justice for Taylor include Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder.