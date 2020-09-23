Danny Green: Lakers Disappointed with Indictment in Killing of Breonna Taylor

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green told reporters the team does not feel justice was carried out in the killing of Breonna Taylor after the opinion of the grand jury was announced Wednesday.

"Most guys thought it was definitely not enough. It was a tough one," Green said Wednesday.

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment Wednesday, the only charge brought against police in Taylor's case. The charge was related to Hankison firing his weapon into the apartment of Taylor's neighbors, not her killing. Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were not charged in the grand jury proceeding.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed March 13 when officers executed a no-knock warrant of her apartment in plain clothes. Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, said officers did not identify themselves and fired a warning shot at officers because he believed they were intruders.



Taylor was asleep when the officers executed the warrant, and police found no evidence of illegal activity in the apartment.

The city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor's family $12 million in damages and has since banned no-knock warrants in wake of her death. However, many feel justice was not served because the officers who executed the warrant and shot and killed her have not been held accountable for their actions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NBA and WNBA players have been among the prominent voices who have helped push Taylor's killing to the forefront of national consciousness since the leagues returned to play this summer. Players have called on the city of Louisville to arrest Taylor's killers while also asking for widespread justice reform, particularly in addressing police violence against Black people.

NBA and WNBA players briefly went on strike after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last month.

"Our voices aren't being heard loud enough. But we're not going to stop. We're going to continue to fight, continue to push," Green added.

Protests are currently ongoing throughout Louisville in wake of the grand jury's decision.