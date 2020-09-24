Lakers News: Latest Expert Mock Roundup Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The delays and disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic have given NBA teams an unusually long time to evaluate draft prospects. Instead of scooping up new talent in June, the league initially pushed the draft back to October, after the bubble playoffs. Now, it appears front offices will have even more time to think, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Pushing back the draft another month probably won't do much to change the evaluation process for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently battling the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. They already have their centerpieces in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, plus a handful of capable veterans and young players to round out one of the league's best squads. Not all of them will be wearing purple and gold in 2021 but many should.

Unlike most drafts over the past few years or so, the Lakers aren't looking for a new franchise savior; they can afford to go in a number of different directions. Here's a rundown of what some the latest expert mock drafts are forecasting for the Lakers.





Latest Expert Mock Draft Choices for Lakers

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL (France)

CBS Sports' Kyle Boone: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

ESPN's Jonathan Givony: Tyler Bey, F, Colorado

There appears to be a consensus developing among NBA writers, with all of these mock drafts (save for Givony's) being published in September. The Lakers could use an infusion of youth in the backcourt, and Cassius Winston is the favorite if he's available at the No. 28 spot in the draft.

Winston played four years with the Michigan State Spartans, averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range in his final season. He's proved himself to be a reliable scoring option and floor general but will likely fall out of the lottery due to his age (22) and his size (6'1" and 185 pounds).

The Lakers don't need a day-one starter at point guard, especially with the offense running through James when he's on the court. The Lakers could turn to Winston early on because he isn't very raw, and if he can create space in the NBA, he could be a very useful scoring option off the bench at first.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor also sees the Lakers going for a point guard, but instead has them taking 19-year-old Theo Maledon out of France. Here's what O'Connor has to say about Maledon's potential to fit in with Los Angeles:



"The Lakers could use a young point guard who can develop behind their primary ball handlers. Maledon seems like a perfect investment as a guard with strong foundational skills. He has a great feel for the game and a reliable spot-up 3."

If the Lakers want more immediate help, Winston seems like the better option, but if they feel Maledon has the better long-term potential, he would be a nice pickup late in the first round.

Tyler Bey, a junior out of Colorado, would provide a nice shot of athleticism for the Lakers. The explosive forward did a bit of everything for the Buffaloes, putting up 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game last season.