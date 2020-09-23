2020 NBA Mock Draft: How 3 Trades Could Shake Up Draft Night

13 of 13

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG, Freshman)

Terry's shooting and playmaking should attract the 76ers. Regardless of how his underwhelming tools limit his scoring potential, the Sixers could use to run pick-and-rolls or knock down jumpers off spot-ups and screens.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos II, PF, 2001)

The Nuggets might as well continue swinging for home runs with Pokusevski on the board. There isn't much risk at No. 22 for a team in the Western Conference Finals, but there could be enormous rewards tied to the 7-footer's open-floor ball-handling, unique shooting versatility, passing skills and shot-blocking, even if Denver doesn't see results for a year or two.

23. Utah Jazz: Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Between Jamal Murray, Tyler Herro and Devin Booker, Kentucky has been pumping out quality NBA 2-guards. The Jazz may want to bet on Maxey's shooting and playmaking improving. Regardless, he should give Utah a scoring combo guard and tough defender.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

The Bucks could see Ramsey immediately providing shot-making off the bench. While there are questions about his playmaking and defense, his physical profile, jump shot and confidence suggest his scoring can translate.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)

Bolmaro recently received minutes in the Spanish ACB SuperCup, giving scouts another opportunity to see his playmaking and energetic defense. The Thunder could try to bring him over right away, but he's also in a favorable situation with Barcelona, which could make him an attractive stash play.

TRADE at 26. Detroit Pistons (via Celtics): Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Nnaji's game doesn't scream upside, but he could give the Pistons a reliable finisher, active offensive rebounder and mid-range shooting threat. Despite limited versatility, his established strengths seem likely to carry over, and his shooting figures to improve based on his touch.

TRADE at 27. Golden State Warriors (via Knicks): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

The Warriors managed to acquire this pick in their deal with the New York Knicks, and it even seems possible they'd move it to someone else. Regardless of who's making the selection, Nico Mannion should be in play as a best-player-available option for his passing skills, shooting versatility and production at Arizona.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)

Looking for an immediate contributor, the Lakers' search will lead them to Winston, who scouts talk about as an obvious steal candidate based on where he's projected to go. L.A. will look to capitalize on teams putting too much stock into his age and athletic limitations. Winston gives the Lakers an excellent ball-screen weapon and versatile shooter.

29. Toronto Raptors: Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)

Along with an impressive physical profile and volume production, Oturu has turned NBA heads with his improved shooting and scoring on the move. A team willing to buy his jump shot should see first-round value in his potential as a strong finisher, post scorer and stretch 5.

TRADE at 30. Detroit Pistons (via Celtics): Desmond Bane (TCU, SG, Senior)

Plus shooting, passing and defensive IQ paint Bane as an easy fit for every team. Without any obvious stars on the board, Detroit will just hope to add a role player, and Bane checks the right boxes with his consistent jump shot and improved playmaking.

Stats via NBA.com and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.