WWE Legend John Cena to Star in 'Suicide Squad' Spinoff Called 'Peacemaker'

WWE legend John Cena is starring in an upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, which will be a spinoff from his role in the newest Suicide Squad film.

"The exact plot of the series is being kept under wraps, but it is said it will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it," Variety's Joe Otterson wrote.

The latest Suicide Squad film is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. Production on Peacemaker will begin in "early 2021."

Viewers will be seeing a lot of Cena next year.

The release of F9, the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IMDb, Cena also has a role in Project X-Traction, an action film that also stars Jackie Chan due for a 2021 release.

He has two more projects, Vacation Friends and The Janson Directive, in pre-production.

With each step forward in his acting career, a substantial return to wrestling looks less and less likely. The 16-time world champion hasn't stepped inside the ring since WrestleMania 36 in April. That was a largely story-focused match taped beforehand that required Cena to do little in terms of wrestling.

It's impossible to say when the 43-year-old will show up in WWE again for more than a ceremonial one-off appearance.

Note: HBO Max and Bleacher Report are owned by WarnerMedia