Lakers' LeBron James Says Nuggets 'Played Incredibly Well' in Game 3 Win

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James credited the Denver Nuggets after their 114-106 win over L.A. in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

"I give credit where credit is due," James told reporters, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "Denver played exceptionally well."

Denver led 63-53 at halftime and by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers stormed back to within three after a James layup cut the deficit to 101-98 with 5:26 remaining.

However, Denver surged back with a 10-1 run keyed by a pair of three-pointers from Jamal Murray, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 12 assists. With the win, Denver cut L.A.'s series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 set for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

