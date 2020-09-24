5 NBA Players Whose Careers Might Be Over

0 of 5

Sam Ortega/Associated Press

Vince Carter has played his last NBA game. Ditto for Marvin Williams. Who could be next?

The sentimentalist in me hopes it's nobody. Nostalgia is a helluva drug.

And yet, that's our mission: to suss out the most notable veterans who may have played—or are on the verge of playing—in their final NBA games.

This compilation could get a little crowded if we overthink it. Let's not do that. We're strictly on the hunt for elder statesman who have carved out long, illustrious careers and, whether by circumstance or under their own volition, could retire before the start of 2020-21.

And let's get this out of the way: Carmelo Anthony isn't here. Last year's contractless stint, it turns out, was not a harbinger of the end. He just averaged 15.4 points for the Portland Trail Blazers while converting 38.5 percent of his treys and logging 32.8 minutes per game. Is he second- or third- or even fourth-best-player-on-a-title-contender material? Or even a decidedly plus player? No, no, no and no. But he can hoop.

Contemplating retirement on his behalf would be an insult. This "Here's why he's not included" riff is borderline disrespectful itself. He will be on an NBA roster next season.

Our other notable exclusions include J.J. Barea and Jared Dudley. Barea gave the Dallas Mavericks some good spot minutes when he wasn't dealing with ankle problems and wants to keep playing. A one-year deal that keeps him in Big D before they go star-stalking during 2021 free agency seems likely.

Dudley doesn't sound like someone who plans to walk away even if the Los Angeles Lakers win a title. The team could try replacing him with someone it considers more playable, but combo forwards who are shooting 39.3 percent from downtown for their careers shouldn't want for work—or at least a roster spot.

Now, we're off.