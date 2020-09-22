Angels' Andrelton Simmons Opts out of Final Week of 2020 MLB Season

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels will be without shortstop Andrelton Simmons for the rest of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the Angels announced Simmons told the team that he had decided to opt out of the final five games of the season: "This year has presented unique challenges for many and the Angels respect Andrelton's decision."

The Angels will face the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in their final five games.

They are no longer in playoff contention and sit in fourth place in the American League West at 24-31, so Simmons will not be missing any postseason games or a late push up the standings.

Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times shared Simmons' statement on his decision:

"Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association developed an environment and system that empowered players and provided us the opportunity to decide on whether to play or opt out of the season. At this moment, I feel this is the best decision for me and for my family.

"We don't know what the future holds, but we would like to sincerely thank the Angels organization and Angels fans for welcoming and making us feel at home."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The shortstop missed time this season with a left ankle sprain and appeared in 30 games. He slashed .297/.346/.356 with 10 RBI and two stolen bases.

Simmons is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the season.