Kris Bryant Exits Cubs vs. Phillies with Hamstring Injury

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered an injury during Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, the Cubs announced Bryant was removed after experiencing hamstring tightness.

Patrick Wisdom took over for Bryant at third base in the top of the fourth inning. The four-time All-Star was 0-for-2 with one strikeout and one run scored prior to being removed.

The injury is a massive setback for Bryant, who followed up a sluggish 2020 by opening the 2021 season looking like an MVP contender again. With the three-time All-Star set to reach free agency after this season, Bryant's hot start positioned him as one of the most desirable trade targets this year.

That talk will almost certainly be placed on hold until Bryant is healthy again.

Through 78 games, the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year is slashing .270/.351/.502 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI.

It's a far cry from his 2020 stats. Last year, the 29-year-old slashed an ugly .206/.293/.351 with four home runs and 40 strikeouts in 34 games over an injury-plagued season. It was unquestionably the worst year of Bryant's career since becoming a full-time player in 2015.

The Nevada native was on the way to rewriting his narrative in 2021—and increasing both his market and trade value—before his latest ailment.