The Rock Says Match vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 'Would Make Sense'

The old saying goes no one ever really retires in pro wrestling. With one of the most lucrative movie careers on the planet, most assumed The Rock's would be one that actually stuck.

The Rock may be having other ideas.

In an interview with Hiram Garcia on his YouTube channel, The Rock said a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns would "make sense."

“I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania,'" The Rock said. "But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one…that’s when…But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

The 48-year-old has not actually wrestled a full-fledged match since losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 29. He briefly squashed Erik Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in the "fastest match in WrestleMania history," but that amounted to little other than him delivering a Rock Bottom.

Fans have long clamored for The Great One to have one final run in a WWE ring, but he appeared to put that speculation to bed last August when he said he "quietly retired" from the sport.

The overwhelming odds are The Rock will not return until we are past the COVID-19 pandemic—if he ever does unretire for one final run. WWE would want the maximum possible eyeballs on their greatest crossover star going one-on-one with Reigns, so they'd want a stadium filled to the brim with fans.

In other words: Don't expect this to happen until 2022 at the earliest.