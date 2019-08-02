Video: The Rock Confirms He 'Quietly Retired' from WWE, Says He Misses Wrestling

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Rock could still make occasional appearances for WWE, but Hollywood's action superstar has hung up his wrestling boots for good.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Rock announced he had "quietly retired from wrestling" because he accomplished everything he wanted to in the squared circle.



Assuming The Rock doesn't have another match, his final bout was one for the history books. The future WWE Hall of Famer beat Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32, making it the shortest match in the event's storied history.

The Great One could be coming back to WWE television soon. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News' Felix Upton) reported the company is trying to get Rock to appear on the first Fox episode of SmackDown Live on Oct. 4.

It's not like Rock is lacking things to do in his post-wrestling career. The eight-time WWE champion is currently starring Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw that opened Friday and has the Jumanji sequel premiering on Dec. 20.