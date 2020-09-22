Orioles' Trey Mancini Completes Chemotherapy After Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Six months after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini has completed his chemotherapy.

Sara Perlman, Mancini's girlfriend, tweeted a picture of her significant other leaving the facility where he received his last treatment Monday:

In April, Mancini wrote on The Players' Tribune that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer on March 6, had the tumor removed six days later and began chemotherapy on April 13:

"But I want everybody to know that I'm O.K. I know reading everything and seeing that I had a malignant tumor removed from my colon, it's a lot to absorb—believe me, I know. I'm not really big on social media, but I posted a video on Instagram after my surgery because I wanted people to see that I looked like myself and I was in good spirits.

"And I have no doubt that, even when I'm doing chemo, I can work out and do some things. So, whenever the time comes for me to come back to baseball, I'll be ready. But I just want to make sure that I am physically fine before I go out there and start trying to perform again at a major league level."

Mancini hasn't played with the Orioles this season as he's undergone treatment. The 28-year-old broke out last year with a .291/.364/.535 slash line, 35 homers and 97 RBI in 154 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Orioles selected Mancini in the eighth round out of Notre Dame in 2013. He spent four seasons in the minors before getting called up at the end of the 2016 season.

Mancini finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox in 2017.