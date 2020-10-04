Staples Center Floor from Kobe Bryant 60-Point Finale Sold for $631K at Auction

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A piece of the Staples Center floor from Kobe Bryant's final game with the Los Angeles Lakers has sold for $631,200 at auction, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

Heritage Auctions listed the item, which has the No. 8 on it and was signed by Bryant, on Sept. 16 with a guide value of at least $500,000:

"Consisting of four panels each measuring four-by-eight-feet (48x96"), the colorful tribute to a departing hero is one of the most inspiring lots that Heritage has had the privilege to present to the collecting world. Though the number will never again appear upon a Lakers jersey, it lives forever in this commanding format, ready to be built into one lucky collector's personal court, or to serve as a massive wall display, or an inspirational public memorial (the "24" number from the same game is currently installed at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility)."

The seller has also pledged to donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The floor is from April 13, 2016, when Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz. The hardwood was decorated with the 18-time All-Star's Nos. 8 and 24.

This isn't the first time this piece of floor has been sold at auction. One month after Bryant's farewell, Rovell wrote on ESPN that an anonymous buyer paid $179,100 for the memorabilia.

The Lakers retired both of Bryant's jersey numbers in December 2017 during their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Bryant was posthumously elected to the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in April. He and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.