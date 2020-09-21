Report: Bruce Irvin's Injury Feared to Be Torn ACL; Seahawks LB to Undergo Tests

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks fear that outside linebacker Bruce Irvin may have torn his ACL in the fourth quarter of the team's win over the England Patriots on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Monday that the 32-year-old will undergo more tests to confirm the injury.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after his team's 35-30 victory that Irvin had a sprained knee and was walking around in the locker room after he left the game following a non-contact injury. Before he was hurt, Irvin had two tackles and was credited with a hit on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Irvin tweeted late Sunday night thanking fans for the support and letting them know that he was "good."

The NFL veteran, who was drafted by Seattle with the 15th overall pick out of West Virginia in 2012, played his first four seasons with the Seahawks (133 tackles, 22 sacks) before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2016. That season, he led the league in forced fumbles with six and posted a career-high 47 solo tackles. He added a career-high 58 combined tackles in 2017.

He was released by the Raiders in 2018 after playing eight games, and he signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. After moving on to the Carolina Panthers in 2019, where he had a career-best 8.5 sacks after missing the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, he returned to Seattle, signing again with the Seahawks this April. At the time, Irvin tweeted that he was "so happy to be going home."

In Week 1, Irvin added three tackles, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits as the Seahawks defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

The Seahawks also lost safety Marquise Blair during the first half in an injury Carroll said was "probably fairly serious," per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.