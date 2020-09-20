Video: Cowboys Celebrate Mike McCarthy's 1st Win as HC After Comeback vs Falcons

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

It's been 678 days since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. Nearly two years since head coach Mike McCarthy has been able to celebrate a victory.

Now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, McCarthy snapped his streak in epic fashion Sunday with a 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons after trailing by 20 points.

The Cowboys celebrated both McCarthy and the comeback in the locker room following the game at AT&T Stadium.

The coach tried to keep his postgame speech short and focused on the players, but DeMarcus Lawrence wasn't having it. The defensive end kept the team huddled up as they presented the game ball to their first-year head coach.

McCarthy entered Sunday with 125 wins in his career. He'll surely remember No. 126 for a long time.