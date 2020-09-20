Seahawks' Quandre Diggs Ejected for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on N'Keal Harry

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks' secondary will be short-handed for the second half of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Diggs was ejected in the first quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry. Officials huddled after the hit Diggs levied by leading with his helmet at the defenseless Harry and decided to eject him in addition to the flag.

The Patriots eventually scored on that possession when Cam Newton ran in for a touchdown.

NFL Officiating explained the decision:

Diggs, who Seattle acquired from the Detroit Lions via trade last season, notched an interception in the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and had three picks in five games for Seattle in 2019.

He is a ballhawk at the back of the defense, which means Newton may have additional throwing lanes in the second half as both teams attempt to move to 2-0 on the campaign.

In terms of the actual hit, Harry got up from the turf and remained in the game. He appeared to avoid an injury during a Sunday that has seen a number of them from around the league.

Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports suggested the NFL will likely be in contact with Diggs for the illegal hit.