NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Top Reaction to Week 4 College Polls and Standings

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As the Clemson Tigers stayed atop the AP Top 25, the Miami Hurricanes enjoyed the largest rise in the poll's Week 4 update.

Miami rode a tremendous offensive game to a 47-34 road victory against the Louisville Cardinals. As a result, the 'Canes surged five positions to No. 12 in the rankings.

Among the teams remaining in the poll—the Appalachian State Mountaineers lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd—Louisville endured the biggest drop. And although the Oklahoma State Cowboys managed a win, they fell several spots.

Below is the updated AP Top 25, followed by some reactions and analysis of the latest poll.

Week 4 AP Top 25

1. Clemson (2-0)

2. Alabama (0-0)

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

4. Georgia (0-0)

5. Florida (0-0)

6. LSU (0-0)

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

T-8. Auburn (0-0)

T-8. Texas (1-0)

10. Texas A&M (0-0)

11. North Carolina (1-0)

12. Miami (2-0)

13. UCF (1-0)

14. Cincinnati (1-0)

15. Oklahoma State (1-0)

16. Tennessee (0-0)

17. Memphis (1-0)

18. BYU (1-0)

19. Louisiana (2-0)

20. Virginia Tech (0-0)

21. Pitt (2-0)

22. Army (2-0)

23. Kentucky (0-0)

24. Louisville (1-1)

25. Marshall (2-0)

Poll Reaction

The simple truth is Saturday included a relatively mediocre slate. Only 10 ranked teams played a game, and only Miami's trip to Louisville included a couple of Top 25 programs.

Naturally, that ACC clash had the largest effect on the poll.

In front of a prime-time audience, The U earned a healthy dose of respect. D'Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, guiding the 'Canes to a terrific win. King led nine scoring drives and propelled the offense to 485 total yards.

"It's good for college football when Miami is good," James Kratch—who ranked the ACC school 10th—of NJ.com said. "And it looks the Hurricanes may finally be good again."

The national stage absolutely had an influence on the AP voters, who elevated Miami past two idle teams (Tennessee and Memphis), two AAC schools (UCF and Cincinnati) and Oklahoma State. The latter happened for good reason.

Oklahoma State entered its opener at No. 11 nationally but nearly lost a shocker to Tulsa. AP voters understandably penalized them, though some had a little leniency.

"I cut the Cowboys some slack because of the injury to quarterback Spencer Sanders," Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times said. Sanders played the first series, which resulted in a field goal. But he then exited with an ankle injury.

Tulsa held a 7-3 lead in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma State scored the last 13 points to manage a 16-7 victory.

Along with Miami, idle North Carolina moved ahead of Mike Gundy's team. UCF and Cincinnati both put together blowout wins and subsequently edged out Oklahoma State.

Louisville tumbled six spots but stayed in the Top 25 for two reasons. First, Appalachian State lost to Marshall—a new poll addition at No. 25, the program's first AP ranking in six years. And beyond Oklahoma State, no Big 12 or SEC team played.

That, however, won't be the case in Week 4. Pending any cancellations, every ACC, Big 12 and SEC team is scheduled to play.

Next Sunday, the AP poll is destined to look considerably different. Get ready for the busiest weekend of the young season.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.