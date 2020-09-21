Potential Injury Replacements for Banged Up 49ers After Bosa, Jimmy G Injuries

0 of 5

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

After a decisive 31-13 victory over the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers left MetLife Stadium with injuries that ranged from minor to potentially severe. Among the most notable were suffered by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive end Nick Bosa, who could both miss extensive time.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan called Garoppolo's injury a high ankle sprain, and he feared the worst for Bosa, who may have torn his ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In addition, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas may have went down with a serious knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also suffered knee injuries but likely on the minor end of the spectrum. Arik Armstead blasted the NFL in protest of the turf at MetLife Stadium. Shanahan called the surface "sticky."

The 49ers will play in the same stadium against the New York Giants in Week 3. While they prepare for Big Blue, the coaches and front office have to fill some roster holes. In some cases, San Francisco can elevate backups, but the club should also consider outside help for the defense.

Who are the best fill-in options for positions in need of contributors?