Potential Injury Replacements for Banged Up 49ers After Bosa, Jimmy G Injuries

Potential Injury Replacements for Banged Up 49ers After Bosa, Jimmy G InjuriesSeptember 21, 2020
After a decisive 31-13 victory over the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers left MetLife Stadium with injuries that ranged from minor to potentially severe. Among the most notable were suffered by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive end Nick Bosa, who could both miss extensive time.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan called Garoppolo's injury a high ankle sprain, and he feared the worst for Bosa, who may have torn his ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
In addition, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas may have went down with a serious knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also suffered knee injuries but likely on the minor end of the spectrum. Arik Armstead blasted the NFL in protest of the turf at MetLife Stadium. Shanahan called the surface "sticky."
The 49ers will play in the same stadium against the New York Giants in Week 3. While they prepare for Big Blue, the coaches and front office have to fill some roster holes. In some cases, San Francisco can elevate backups, but the club should also consider outside help for the defense.
Who are the best fill-in options for positions in need of contributors?
QB Nick Mullens
Garoppolo didn't play in the second half. Nick Mullens took over with the 49ers up 21-3 after two quarters. He completed 8-of-11 passes for 71 yards and an interception.
Assuming Garoppolo misses more time with a high ankle sprain, Mullens will likely command the huddle for Week 3. He started in the final eight contests of the 2018 campaign after C.J. Beathard went 0-5 in the lead position. Both signal-callers filled in for Garoppolo, who tore his ACL three games into the term.
As a starter, Mullens led the 49ers to a 3-5 record, throwing for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 64.2 percent completion rate. He's proved himself in a replacement role and should fare well against a Giants pass defense that's allowed five touchdowns through two weeks.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tight end George Kittle may return to action in the next outing, which would bode well for Mullens' Week 3 outlook.
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
Right now, the 49ers don't have long-term concerns at running back, though Mostert and Coleman suffered knee injuries. The team believes the former has a "mild" MCL sprain but could miss time, pending the MRI results, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
With another game on MetLife Stadium's turf, the 49ers may not risk further injuries to two of their top tailbacks. Jeff Wilson Jr. could contribute to the running back by committee in a decent role.
Although Jerick McKinnon didn't leave the field with an injury Sunday, he's missed the last two seasons with knee issues. He's unlikely to see a workhorse role if Mostert and Coleman sit out. Furthermore, the 5'9", 205-pound tailback averages 8.1 carries per contest for his career.
Wilson started in two contests for the 49ers during the 2018 term. He scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in Weeks 2 and 3 last season. The 24-year-old hasn't logged a carry since November 2019, but Shanahan may insert him back into the rotation with multiple injuries at the position.
DE Ezekiel Ansah
San Francisco has quality depth to fill key positions on the offensive side of the ball, but general manager John Lynch should consider free agents for the defensive line.
If Bosa has a torn ACL, San Francisco must compensate for a player who won Defensive Rookie of the Year with nine sacks, 45 quarterback pressures and 16 tackles for loss. Also note that edge-rusher Dee Ford didn't play Sunday because of a neck injury.
The 49ers need immediate help on the defensive line. Last week, the team hosted Ezekiel Ansah for a visit, but he left without a contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Now possibly without Bosa for a long period or a definitive word on Ford's timetable for return, San Francisco should re-engage with the 31-year-old in hopes to hammer out a deal.
Ansah isn't the same player who recorded 12 sacks during the 2017 campaign, though he could help a position that needs healthy bodies.
DE Jabaal Sheard
The 49ers can look deeper into the free-agent pool at Jabaal Sheard, whose contract with the Indianapolis Colts expired after the 2019 season. He hasn't been linked to a team or taken any documented visits with potential suitors over the past few months.
Sheard has experience in odd and even fronts with at least 4.5 sacks in each of the last five terms. Like Ezekiel Ansah, he's 31 years old but with a less extensive injury history. The versatile edge-rusher hasn't missed more than three games in a single season through nine campaigns.
Sheard has never logged double-digit sacks through a 16-game slate, though he's brought a consistent push on the end. As someone who's flourished in multiple schemes, including Bill Belichick's system in New England, the 6'3", 268-pound defensive end could become a plug-and-play option for the 49ers opposite Arik Armstead.
Until the 49ers find out what's going on with Ford's neck injury, they should take an aggressive approach to find a player like Sheard, who's capable of filling an immediate role.
DT Damon Harrison
Solomon Thomas played a rotational position primarily on the interior of the defensive line. Without him, San Francisco needs more experience up front while rookie first-rounder Javon Kinlaw grows into his role in the middle.
In Week 1, the 49ers gave up 180 rushing yards to the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray logged 91 of those yards. The unit tightened up against the New York Jets on Sunday, allowing 3.6 yards per carry for 104 in total.
During the past offseason, the Detroit Lions released Damon Harrison and cleared $6.7 million in cap space. He logged 49 tackles, 29 solo and two sacks for the 2019 term.
If the 49ers feel comfortable about Kinlaw's potential growth as a pass-rusher throughout the season, Harrison's run-stopping ability would complement the rookie on the interior. Within the division, San Francisco has to match up against the Los Angeles Rams' ground attack that seems like it's on the right track again.