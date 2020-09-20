Colts' Parris Campbell Carted Off After Knee Injury vs. Vikings

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field Sunday after he suffered an injury to his left knee on the opening drive against the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts later listed Campbell as questionable to return before officially ruling him out.

Campbell, in his second season, reeled in six receptions for 71 yards on nine targets and added a nine-yard rush in the Colts' opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injuries marred Campbell's rookie season, when he appeared in just seven games and made 18 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

He battled a hamstring issue through training camp, making his preseason debut in the Colts' final game, before having surgery to fix a sports hernia, a broken hand, and a broken foot. Just before starting his sophomore campaign, Campbell was involved in a car accident and placed in concussion protocol at the end of August.

The 23-year-old is an explosive player whose 90 receptions as a senior at Ohio State, where he is the fifth player to collect 1,000 receiving yards in one season, are a single-season school record, but he hasn't been able to overcome injuries in order to develop into the player the Colts drafted in the second round in 2019.

Behind T.Y. Hilton, who was outsnapped by Campbell in Week 1, the Colts have Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr., who were listed as questionable before being activated for Sunday.

The Colts are having a less-than-ideal start to the season when it comes to injuries, with star running back Marlon Mack out for the season with a torn Achilles.