UFC's Khamzat Chimaev Scores 17-Second Knockout vs. Gerald Meerschaert on Video

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The legend of UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev continued Saturday after he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Chimaev has won three UFC fights in 66 days, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

The 26-year-old beat John Phillips via submission (brabo choke) 1:12 into the second round of their July 15 fight before he defeated Rhys McKee by first-round TKO at 3:09 just 10 days later.

The second matchup broke the UFC record for the quickest turnaround between victories in the promotion's history.

Chimaev added his name to even more record-book lists Saturday:

Meerschaert provided his take on the evening afterward:

Chimaev is now 9-0 as a professional (3-0 in UFC). All of his wins have come via first- or second-round knockout, TKO or submission.