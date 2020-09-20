Winners and Losers of the AP College Football Top 25 After Week 3

0 of 6

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Week 3 of the 2020 college football season didn't have many "must watch" games on the schedule, but there was more than enough action to send some ripples through the Associated Press Top 25.

The Top 10 remains unchanged aside from Texas moving into a tie with Auburn for No. 8. No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Notre Dame were the only teams playing this weekend, and they both pitched shutouts against overmatched foes.

In the other 60 percent of the poll, though, we were treated to the first ranked-vs.-ranked game of the year with Miami defeating Louisville, Oklahoma State was not impressive in the least in its season opener, and the Sun Belt had a rough day with Appalachian State losing and Louisiana needing overtime to win its game against Georgia State.

Admittedly, it was the calm before the storm. Not only is next week the start of the SEC season, but Big Ten teams will also be welcomed back into the AP Top 25 on Sept. 27. It's going to be quite the reshuffling of the deck.

But before we look ahead, let's take one more glance back at Week 3 to nominate some winners and losers of the latest AP poll.