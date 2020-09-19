LeBron James' Ankle Injury Not Serious After Game 1 Scare, Says Lakers' Vogel

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Saturday that LeBron James' ankle injury is not serious, and he expects the All-Star to be at 100 percent for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

James gave the Lakers a brief scare in their 126-114 win over Denver on Friday after stepping on Jerami Grant's foot and rolling his ankle. He did not miss any game time, finishing with 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in 31 minutes.

L.A.'s starters spent nearly the entire fourth quarter on the bench with the game well in hand.

While LeBron remained in Game 1, that's not atypical for ankle injuries, which tend to stiffen with inactivity. Ankle sprains can often be fine immediately after they happen, only for a player to be absent or limited in subsequent games.

The Lakers remain heavy favorites against the upstart Nuggets, who battled through two seven-game series to make their first Western Conference Finals appearance in more than a decade. With his 10th NBA Finals appearance within his grasp, it would take a severe injury to keep James off the floor.

There's no chance of that happening with a slight ankle tweak.