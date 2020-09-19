Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says He's the Best QB in NFL 'Without a Doubt'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Russell Wilson is without question one of the two or three bests quarterbacks in the NFL. According to Wilson, he's not No. 3. Nor is he No. 2.

"Do I think I'm the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt," Wilson said Friday on the Dan Patrick Show.



