LeBron James, Anthony Davis Power Lakers to Dominant Game 1 Win vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against the Denver Nuggets en route to a 126-114 Game 1 win in the Western Conference Finals on Friday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers trailed 38-36 after one quarter but outscored Denver 67-41 over the second and third quarters to take a 103-79 edge into the fourth.

Anthony Davis posted 37 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists. L.A. shot 53 percent from the field. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scored 21 to lead Denver.

L.A. now leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 in its quest to win the franchise's 17th NBA title, which would tie the Boston Celtics for the most in league history.

Notable Performances

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: 21 points, 5 assists, 1 rebound

Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr.: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 37 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists

Lakers G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 18 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

What's Next?

The Nuggets and Lakers will play Game 2 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. TNT will televise the game.

