Baylor vs. Houston Football Game Postponed Amid Pandemic

Rod Aydelotte/Associated Press

Saturday's college football game between Baylor and Houston, which was added to the schedule last week because of other COVID-19 postponements, has now also been postponed.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first reported the news. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted no make-up date was immediately announced.

Baylor later announced the postponement and confirmed the schools will ultimately honor the home-and-home agreement, though no future dates were set.

"We're heartbroken from this postponement," Bears head coach Dave Aranda said. "While we've been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future."

The game was set to serve as the season opener for both programs.

Colt Barber of Sic'Em 365 reported the decision to postpone the contest came amid "extreme frustration" at Baylor. The Bears would have been forced to play the game without almost an entire position group because of contact tracing rules, not positive COVID-19 tests.

The players in question produced "multiple negative tests" leading up to the game, but were forced to remained sidelined from practice and wouldn't have been able to play because of the tracing guidelines, which are set at the local government level, per Barber.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Baylor was also frustrated by its inability to retest players who've tested positive, eliminating the possibility of discovering a possible false positive, according to Barber.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen explained to Max Olson of The Athletic why finding a game for this weekend was so important.

"We're as ready to play as we're gonna be," he said. "I worried about what we were gonna do this week if we didn't play. Our team has been really good. They've done everything I've asked. It's been an eight-week plan to get us ready to play this weekend. If we didn't play this weekend, it'd be like, 'What do we do now?' You can't just keep banging and practicing against each other."

He'll be forced to answer that question with the Cougars once again without an opponent.

Both teams are now scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 26. Baylor is slated to host Kansas at McLane Stadium, while Houston welcomes North Texas to TDECU Stadium.