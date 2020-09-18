House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for Sept. 18

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Wham, Bam, thank you, ma'am.

You already know who will be topping this week's House of Highlights' top plays from around the NBA, and you know it's worth seeing again:

That's right, Bam Adebayo's epic block on Jayson Tatum to seal a Game 1 overtime win for the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals was No. 1. No shocker there, as it was one of the greatest blocks in NBA playoff history, rivaling LeBron James' famous block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

It wasn't the only block on the list, as Alex Caruso's rejection of a James Harden layup on the fast break also made the cut.

And of course, Jamal Murray made not one but two appearances, both with his shake-and-bake on Paul George that led to a flush and his dagger three in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Los Angeles Clippers that gave the Denver Nuggets a 15-point lead and put the nail in the Clippers' coffin.