Chicago Mayor: 'Less Than 50 Percent' Chance Bears Have Fans at Soldier Field

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday it's unlikely fans will be allowed inside Soldier Field for Bears games during the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot set the odds of the team having spectators at "less than 50 percent" during a radio appearance on 670 The Score and hinted toward potential issues with the Bears organization.

"We've had challenges there," she said. "The Bears have to be better partners in a range of different issues. This as well."

The NFL has allowed teams to set their own attendance figures based on state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Most of the 16 teams who played at home in Week 1 did so without fans in the stands. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs allowed around 16,000 people in Arrowhead Stadium for the season opener, and one person who attended the game later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chicago opened the season with a 27-23 comeback victory at the Detroit Lions in Week 1. No fans were allowed at Ford Field.

The Bears announced in August there would be nobody in attendance to open the year, but they'd continue to evaluate the situation throughout the campaign:

"After discussing a draft plan with City health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field. The health and safety of the city's residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority. The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans."

The Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday and then have two home games apiece in October (Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts and Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers), November (Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints and Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings) and December (Dec. 6 vs. Lions and Dec. 13 vs. Houston Texans) before wrapping up the regular season at Soldier Field on Jan. 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago's stadium typically holds 61,500 fans on game day.