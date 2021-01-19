    Titans' A.J. Brown Says He Had Offseason Surgery on Injuries in Both Knees

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown revealed he underwent surgery on both of his knees and could have realistically been ruled out for the season after Week 2.

    Brown enjoyed a terrific rookie season in 2019 in which he recorded 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns to finish third in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. In 2020, he posted 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

    The 23-year-old second-round pick out of Ole Miss played all 16 games during his debut campaign, battling through minor knee and calf issues. A bone bruise in his knee suffered in Week 1 this season was his first significant setback at the NFL level.

    It is a testament to his physical toughness that he battled through the knee issues and helped lead the Titans to the playoffs as a Pro Bowler.

    He will look to build on his first two seasons with perhaps a cleaner bill of health in 2021.

