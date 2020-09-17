USC, UCLA Football Not Restricted from Playing, LA Health Department Rules

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After initially deciding to postpone all fall sports through the 2020 calendar year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 is now looking to hold a football season beginning around Oct. 31, per Jon Wilner of the Mercury News.

With that news in mind, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department released a statement clearing USC and UCLA to play football provided they follow California state health guidelines and NCAA rules, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

"We have not placed other local restrictions or requirements so that means as long as the institution is implementing its athletic program in compliance with all the guidelines within the state document (which also includes a requirement to adhere to all NCAA directives), it is permitted in Los Angeles County," the statement read.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 initially decided against playing football in 2020, but the former conference recently announced plans to play beginning the weekend of Oct. 24.

The Pac-12 appears to be following suit, which means that all Power Five conferences could be in action this fall.

