Heat's Jimmy Butler Files 3 Trademarks for Coffee Business in NBA Bubble

When he's not dropping buckets and leading the Miami Heat in search of an NBA championship, forward Jimmy Butler is owning and operating a coffee business on the league's Walt Disney World campus.

And now he has filed three trademarks for that business, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the founder of Gerben Law Firm, PLLC:

Butler has filed trademarks before, per Gerben, notably doing so in 2015 for his "Jimmy Buckets" nickname.

Big Face Coffee is a real business, with Butler using a French Press machine out of his hotel room at the Destino Tower within the Coronado Springs resort near Orlando, Florida:

Butler also talked about Big Face Coffee in a mid-August sitdown with ESPN's Rachel Nichols (h/t Charles Curtis of For The Win):

"I'm working on my coffee skills. After my career, I'm opening up my coffee shop. Right now, I'm charging 20 bucks a cup, so if you want some, come through. ... You can't get coffee nowhere here. So I might bump it up to 30 bucks a cup, people here can afford it."

Some merchandise has already dropped, with Butler modeling it in en route to getting ready for Game 2 of his team's Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday:

There is some downside to Butler's business. For one, it looks like he has some competition in the form of "Little Face Coffee," which not only sells coffee for 25 percent of Butler's price but offers free samples as well.

Little Face Coffee also appears to be open late, unlike Big Face Coffee, per teammate Goran Dragic:

We'll see who wins the faceoff soon enough, but for now, Butler, Dragic and the Heat are looking to lead the team to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014 and first title since 2013.