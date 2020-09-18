Fantasy Football Week 2: Tre'Quan Smith and Top Sleepers, Streaming Options

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

6 percent rostered in all Yahoo leagues

Tre'Quan Smith saw just one target in Week 1's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he grabbed for four yards. But with Michael Thomas dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him for a few weeks, Drew Brees could look to Smith in his scramble to create some offense against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

At 6'2", injury restricted the third-year receiver to 11 games in 2019, during which he caught 18 passes for 234 yards, scoring five touchdowns to match the total from his rookie season.

Per Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros, Smith has only seen three or more targets in 11 games, but in six of those outings, he scored at least 10 points in PPR leagues. And Monday's matchup gives him room to run. In Week 1, the Raiders allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Where a lack of consistency and plenty of talent in front of him has limited him from making an impact in the past, he'll get the start as Thomas works his way back. Based on the matchup with Las Vegas, this is the week to start Smith as a WR2.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

28 percent rostered

Curtis Samuel saw eight targets, reeling in five for 38 yards in the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 loss to Las Vegas, tying him for the most targets among other Carolina receivers. In 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed opponents to run all over them, allowing almost 200 yards to wide receivers, which was worst in the league.

Samuel might not be a long-term solution, but for any manager looking to test a worthy WR4 option, this is the week to put in Samuel and reap the rewards.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

19 percent rostered

While grabbing four of eight targets for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, Logan Thomas finished sixth in the league among tight ends with 31 routes run. The 29-year-old will continue to star on a team that has limited receiving options, with only Terry McLaurin grabbing more receptions than Thomas in Week 1.

Thomas is a strong pick looking at the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Arizona conceded the all-time most fantasy points to tight ends last season, allowing 311.3 PPR points and more than 72 yards per game at the position.

Los Angeles Rams D/ST

61 percent rostered, +13 percent from Week 1

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to stay on his feet in Week 1, with eight sacks and two interceptions at the hands of the Washington defense in a 27-17 loss, proving that the loss of Andre Dillard to injury on the offensive line is going to bring trouble this season in Philadelphia.

Now that Alshon Jeffery has joined Dillard on injured reserve, Wentz has lost a weapon, and as someone who historically holds on to the ball too long, he's a prime target for the Los Angeles Rams defense.

When Aaron Donald and his Rams head to Philadelphia on Sunday, the five-time All-Pro and two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will cause Wentz's second consecutive week of destruction. Based on the Eagles' inability to counter Los Angeles' strong defense, the Rams are an ideal defense option in Week 2.