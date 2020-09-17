Kirby Smart, Wife Mary Beth to Donate $1M to Support Social Justice at Georgia

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, are donating $1 million "to their alma mater to support UGA Athletic Association's new social justice program and create scholarships for senior student-athletes whose final seasons were impacted by COVID," per Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Smart released a statement regarding the donation, per Jake Rowe of 247Sports.com:

"Mary Beth and I are where we are because of the University of Georgia, so we feel a duty to give back to the university that opened so many doors for us, brought us together and brought us home. The current moment presents unique challenges for all of us, whether that's dealing with the ramifications of this pandemic or acknowledging and addressing racial inequality. We hope this gift can fuel positive change in both areas."

