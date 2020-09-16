Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Controversial PI Call with Jalen Ramsey Wasn't Push Off

Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Controversial PI Call with Jalen Ramsey Wasn't Push OffSeptember 17, 2020
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup was called for offensive pass interference against cornerback Jalen Ramsey late in the fourth quarter of his team's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
On Wednesday, Gallup provided his thoughts on the OPI call.
"I mean, honestly, I guess I just (need to) beat him a little bit more at the line so we're not play fighting down the field for a good 10 yards," Gallup said, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
"That's the best I can put it. I was just trying to get my hand free, so (therefore) it looked like I pushed off. But it is what it is."
When asked whether he thought the penalty was drawn because of a sell job from Ramsey, who is considered one of the game's best defensive backs, Gallup provided this response: "Got to call it fair every now and then. Get your chances when they come. But I hope I get that call a little bit down the road."
The Cowboys faced a 3rd-and-10 at their own 34-yard line down 20-17 with 31 seconds remaining. After the snap, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott found Gallup down the sideline, and the former Colorado State star hauled in a 47-yard pass to set his team up at the L.A. 19-yard line.
Or so it seemed. Flags immediately flew, and Gallup was called for OPI. A 1st-and-10 at the L.A. 19 turned into a 3rd-and-20 at the Dallas 24. The game ended after two incomplete Dallas passes and a Rams kneel down.
For his part, Ramsey fervently believed it was a penalty, per Emmanuel Morgan of the Los Angeles Times. He said the penalty was "as clear as day" and that he "would have been highly upset" if a flag wasn't thrown.
Gallup and the Cowboys will look for their first win of the season when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Rams will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on the same day and time.