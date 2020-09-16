Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Controversial PI Call with Jalen Ramsey Wasn't Push Off

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup was called for offensive pass interference against cornerback Jalen Ramsey late in the fourth quarter of his team's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

On Wednesday, Gallup provided his thoughts on the OPI call.

"I mean, honestly, I guess I just (need to) beat him a little bit more at the line so we're not play fighting down the field for a good 10 yards," Gallup said, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"That's the best I can put it. I was just trying to get my hand free, so (therefore) it looked like I pushed off. But it is what it is."

When asked whether he thought the penalty was drawn because of a sell job from Ramsey, who is considered one of the game's best defensive backs, Gallup provided this response: "Got to call it fair every now and then. Get your chances when they come. But I hope I get that call a little bit down the road."

The Cowboys faced a 3rd-and-10 at their own 34-yard line down 20-17 with 31 seconds remaining. After the snap, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott found Gallup down the sideline, and the former Colorado State star hauled in a 47-yard pass to set his team up at the L.A. 19-yard line.

Or so it seemed. Flags immediately flew, and Gallup was called for OPI. A 1st-and-10 at the L.A. 19 turned into a 3rd-and-20 at the Dallas 24. The game ended after two incomplete Dallas passes and a Rams kneel down.

For his part, Ramsey fervently believed it was a penalty, per Emmanuel Morgan of the Los Angeles Times. He said the penalty was "as clear as day" and that he "would have been highly upset" if a flag wasn't thrown.

Gallup and the Cowboys will look for their first win of the season when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Rams will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on the same day and time.