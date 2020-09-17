US Open Leaderboard 2020: Thursday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, after 14 years and a three-month delay.

Originally, the U.S. Open was set to tee off in mid-June, but the coronavirus pandemic led the United States Golf Association to postpone until September. The field has also been trimmed from 156 to 144 and will feature 10 former tournament winners.

Gary Woodland enters the week as the reigning U.S. Open champion and will look to become the second winner to repeat after Brooks Koepka accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2018.

Koepka withdrew due to injury, but 2016 champ Dustin Johnson is ready to take his place as the top challenger.

The No. 1 golfer in the world is fresh off a FedEx Cup victory could capture his second major title.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

The first group teed off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Predictions

Someone Cards a Hole-In-1

Winged Foot will be tremendously difficult this weekend.

From the wildly overgrown rough to greens slicker than bowling lanes, the New York course will challenge the field in every way possible.

Yet at least one skilled pro will tame Winged Foot and pull off an unthinkable ace at the 2020 U.S. Open.

It'll take the right combination of timing, precision and plenty of luck but the opportunities for a hole-in-one are out there.

Look no further than holes No. 3, No. 7, No. 10 and No. 13.

Each of the Par 3s play 243 yards to the pin or shorter with hole No. 7 just begging players to attack it at 162 yards out. Hole No. 7 may be the shortest on the course, but it leaves arguably the smallest margin for error with bunkers laying seven feet below the putting surface on three sides.

No matter, someone will stick a ball on the green and watch it drop into the cup this weekend.

U.S. Open Winner Finishes Over Par

Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open at 13 under par in 2019. The year before, Brooks Koepka finished first at Shinnecock Hills at one over. Expect this year to look more like the latter than the former.

Given how tough Winged Foot is—as well as the vicious conditions this week—another over-par finish seems likely.

In five previous U.S. Open tournaments at Winged Foot, four have seen the winner finish over par. Most recently that was Geoff Ogilvy at five-over par in 2006. Only Fuzzy Zoeller in 1984 won the tournament shooting below 280 when he finished four-under.

DraftKings lists the winning score over 279.5 as the favorite at -162 (bet $100 to win $62). The under is sitting at +125.

Tiger Woods Makes The Cut, Finishes Outside Top 20

Oddsmakers don't seem to have a lot of faith in Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open, and it's hard to blame them.

Woods hasn't won the tournament since a miraculous playoff victory against Rocco Mediate in 2008 with Woods playing on an injured knee.

This won't be the year he breaks the streak, either.

As of Wednesday, DraftKings had Woods to miss the cut at +160, only slightly worse odds than Woods finishing in the top 20 (+175). He does come in at -225 to make the cut, which seems about right. But that'll be about all the success Woods finds at Winged Foot.

The last time the course hosted the U.S. Open, Woods shot back-to-back rounds of 76 and was eliminated from the field at 12-over par.

Woods will show improvement in 2020, but not by much. Making the cut will be the 44-year-old's high point this weekend.