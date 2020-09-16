How to Register to Vote and More Important Info from 'Rock the Vote'

Piper Blackburn/Associated Press

The 2020 United States presidential election on Nov. 3 is on the horizon, but there is still time for Americans to register to vote in order to perform their civic duty. B/R and parent company WarnerMedia are partnering with Rock the Vote this year to help cut through the red tape.

While it can feel unclear how to register to vote or confirm registration for those who are unfamiliar with the process, Rock the Vote has gathered the necessary information and forms to make it as easy as possible.

Those who are unsure if they are registered to vote can find out by providing some basic information here

If you're not registered, you can register to vote here , and the process usually takes two minutes or less.

The federal election is taking place Nov. 3, so those who want to vote in the presidential election must register before then. The dates depend on which state you are in, but generally it's good to make sure you are registered to vote by the end of September, as many states' deadlines are in early October, though some states will allow later registration. For more specific information regarding registration deadlines and the possibility of early voting in your state, check here

For those who feel unsafe voting in-person at a polling place during the COVID-19 pandemic, information on voting by mail in each state can be found here

Since sports returned to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest topics of conversation within the sports world, aside from game action, has been the importance of voting.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been at the forefront of the discussion. In July, LeBron James and the voting rights organization he co-founded, More Than A Vote, raised money to help pay off fees and fines of people in Florida with past felony convictions in order to allow them to vote.

James continued his work with More Than A Vote last month along with several other well-known athletes by aiding in the recruitment of poll workers in Black electoral districts.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul has also been outspoken on the subject of voting. Per Martenzie Johnson of ESPN's The Undefeated, Paul took part in former First Lady Michelle Obama's voting initiative in June, telling high school basketball players: "The reason why I'm passionate and why I'm involved in a lot of this stuff is because I do want to see different for my kids. I don't want it to be the status quo."

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics sent a clear message before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday as well by wearing warm-up shirts emblazoned with "VOTE."

As part of the deal to get the NBA players to continue the playoffs in August, the NBA agreed to a plan that requires NBA arenas owned by teams to be used as polling places as well.

In addition to the NBA, the NFL has set up initiatives to encourage voter registration, including NFL Vote, which focuses on voter education, voter registration and voter activation.

Few NFL players have been more active on the voting front than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who is part of More Than A Vote with James. Mahomes also helped lead a voting initiative with the Chiefs last month.

Mahomes said: "Voter registration—no matter whatever views you have or what political party you're voting for—[is important] because it gives everybody the right to vote. It's something we believe in, and as leaders in this community, we all should be registered to vote."

The point made by Mahomes is a salient one and the very basis upon which voter registration is built. Regardless of political affiliation or preferences, Americans deserve to have their voices heard, and the best way to make that happen is by voting. Check out the WarnerMedia hub at RockTheVote.org for all of the above resources and more to ensure you're able to do your part.