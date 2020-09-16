Pac-12 Releases Statement After Big Ten Football Outlines Return Amid COVID-19

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott released a statement Wednesday saying there's no change to the conference's football plans after the Big Ten confirmed it will attempt to start the 2020 season Oct. 23, reversing a prior decision to move football to the spring.

The Pac-12 previously announced no sports would be held until at least January 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.