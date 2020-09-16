Patriots HC Bill Belichick's Mother Jeannette Dies at 98 from Natural Causes

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The mother of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick died Monday, a Patriots spokesman confirmed to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Jeannette Belichick, 98, died of natural causes.

Reiss wrote that Jeannette and Steve Belichick met at Hiram College before getting married in 1950. Bill made a donation to Hiram in June 2015 in honor of his parents.

Steve coached football, basketball and track at Hiram, and Jeannette went above and beyond to aid in his coaching duties away from the field.

"She had as much football knowledge as little Bill did at one point," family friend and 1960 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Bellino said in Ian O'Connor's book Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time. "I think she might've coordinated all of Steve's notes. She probably viewed the game films as much as Steve did."

Steve echoed the sentiment, questioning to O'Connor whether "there's a woman in the country who knows more about football."

NESN's Doug Kyed reported the Patriots postponed Belichick's regular press conference until Thursday.

The team plays Sunday night on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.