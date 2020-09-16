CJ McCollum Trolls Clippers After 3-1 Playoff Collapse Against Nuggets

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was jubilant on Twitter following the Los Angeles Clippers' abysmal performance in a Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

After L.A. blew a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals with a 104-89 loss, McCollum immediately logged on to crack a few jokes against the team that mocked the Blazers toward the end of the seeding games in August.

Most of McCollum's comments focused on Clippers guard Patrick Beverley telling Damian Lillard to go take a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. Beverley made his remarks when it looked like the Blazers wouldn't make the postseason.

McCollum and Lillard are now sarcastically extending an invite to any Clippers who want to join them.

McCollum also seemed to confirm a report that the Clippers voted to end the season and go home following Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer Rusten Sheskey shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back.