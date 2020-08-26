Report: Lakers, Clippers Voted Not to Finish Season After Jacob Blake Shooting

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The two best teams in the Western Conference reportedly voted to sit out the rest of the NBA season following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers voted not to play. Charania also noted every other team voted to continue with the playoffs in the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort, while LeBron James called for more action from the league's owners.

Charania also described the scene in which Udonis Haslem spoke up and asked how the season could continue without the Lakers and Clippers.

David Aldridge of The Athletic provided more details:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.