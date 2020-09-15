Chargers' Chris Harris Jr. Talks Facing Broncos, Tom Brady, More in B/R AMA

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

After helping his team to a Week 1 win, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session Tuesday.

The 31-year-old spent the first nine years of his career with the Denver Broncos, earning four Pro Bowl selections to go with a Super Bowl title. He moved within the division to the Chargers this offseason and the 2020 campaign is off to a good start with a 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

On Tuesday, he discussed his move to a new team as well as his toughest matchups, top plays in the NFL, playing alongside Peyton Manning and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@VernBets: What needs to happen to fix Kansas football?

That's hard, man. We just got to continue to recruit, gotta get on the road, find the best players, find the best athletes. For one, we need a QB. I got a QB that's a high schooler right now, he trains and goes against us NFL players in the offseason named Braylon Braxton, out of Frisco, TX...he's the one that I want. So hopefully we can get him.

@WhatsUpItsNick: Got any good Peyton Manning stories?

Yea we were playing the Houston Texans one time and some dude was talking so much mess to Peyton and Peyton threw a touchdown on him and was screaming at him hard. That's the first time I ever heard Peyton talk mess in a game.

@Dlanor: What Broncos WR are you looking forward to covering?

It's gonna be fun to guard Courtland Sutton. Him being a great receiver, we had great battles. Definitely looking forward to that matchup.

@Jasper_Pail: What was the feeling when you found out you made the Pro Bowl for the first time?

It was a great feeling. I felt like I got snubbed about two times before I made it, so I was relieved at finally making it. I'm undrafted, so it's hard making it to the Pro Bowl.

@trippybuu_: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

Oh yeah. My kids love that for sure.

@jackstrealy: Who was your idol growing up?

Sports-wise was definitely Kobe, just loved his work ethic and mindset to approach everyday. That's the type of mindset I try to have in my career.

@BlueFalcon05: What's your favorite locker room moment?

It gotta be something with Peyton Manning, anything with Peyton. Just being around him, B. Ware, Aqib Talib, etc.

@Not_RudyGobert: Who do you think will win the NBA Finals?



Lakers. I'm a big Lakers fan, so I got Bron and AD winning the championship.

@dwaynejunior: What made you join the chargers?

I just felt it'd be a great fit for me, being able to go back and play outside and inside, have the coaches that brought me into the NFL and are very familiar with how I play. It's been a great choice.

@jackstrealy: Do you think the Chargers make the playoffs this year?

We know it's hard, especially in our division, a lot of great teams...but with that extra slot, we got a great chance to make it.

@Lnsky: What do you miss most about Denver?

The people. They had great people there, from the training staff to everybody that works there at the facility. And the fans, too.

@NotDariusGarland: MJ or LeBron?

MJ. MJ all day. I'm old enough to remember MJ. Anybody going undefeated in the Finals...I gotta give it to him.

@Grucci: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A, gotta go with the healthy route.

@jeremyy: Do you like the new Chargers uniforms?

I love them, they feel good, we look real good. Can't wait to wear the rest of the combinations we have.

@pfig89: if you weren't playing football what else would you be doing?

Probably coaching or, I went to school for sports psychology, so some kind of therapy. I'd be in sports some way.

Universal AMA Questions

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Favorite game would be the AFC Championship vs. Tom Brady, great game in 2015, rocking in Denver. Favorite play vs. Raiders, a pick-6. It was crazy because as soon as I picked it, four jets flew over the stadium at the same time.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Right now, I've been listening to Lil Baby, he's got a lot of new music.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

We can pass on that one. Maybe 200 or 300 thousand miles?

(Correct answer: 238,900 mi)