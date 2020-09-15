Patriots' Cam Newton Calls Dolphins' Chain-Snatch Attempt 'A Sign of Disrespect'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton didn't take kindly to an attempt by Miami Dolphins players to grab his gold chain after the end of his team's 21-11 win on Sunday.

"From where I am from, that's just a sign of disrespect," the Atlanta native said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "I am all about keeping everything within the confines of the game. ... Good thing I went to a good jeweler and got the credentials. They didn't do too much damage."

The 2015 MVP explained how the chain is more than just a piece of jewelry.

"On a serious note, it is a chain that has all of my children and their birthstone on it," the 31-year-old said. "You could only imagine for all the fathers that's out there any type of sign disrespect for that chain. I don't wear chains to represent my 'hood, which I should. I don't wear chains with Thug Life on it, Superman or things like that."

This isn't the first notable instance of chain-related drama in the NFL.

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree sparked a minor brawl on the field during a game in November 2017 when Talib grabbed the chain Crabtree was wearing for the second successive year they faced off.

Newton otherwise had an opening week to celebrate. He went 15-of-19 for 155 yards through the air while running for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Patriots and Dolphins won't cross paths again until Dec. 20 in Week 15.