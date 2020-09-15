Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Supports Alejandro Villanueva Honoring Military Hero

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he supported left tackle Alejandro Villanueva's decision to honor Alwyn Cashe on the back of his helmet during Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

The Steelers announced earlier in the day the team planned to honor Antwon Rose Jr., a Black teenager, 17, who was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh Police in June 2018, on their helmets for the Week 1 game.

Tomlin explained Tuesday that Villanueva approached him about honoring Cashe, a U.S. Army sergeant who earned the Silver Star Medal for his actions following a roadside bombing in Iraq in 2005. Cashe suffered fatal burns while saving fellow soldiers.

"As an organization, and myself as the head coach of the organization, we're going to support our players however they chose to participate and express themselves, or to not participate or not express themselves, as long as they do so thoughtfully and with class," Tomlin told reporters.

He added the organization would take a similar stance throughout the season with all players' requests.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said two weeks ago on CNBC's Squawk Alley that the league would be supportive of any protests by players amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're going to stand behind our players," Goodell said. "We respect our players and they have done a great job of bringing attention to these issues. Our focus now is, 'How do we support them in making the changes?'"

Players used several different forms of protest throughout Week 1.