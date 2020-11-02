Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Retain Women's Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The quartet of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke is set to be on the same side at Survivor Series. On Monday, Jax and Baszler had to defeat Rose and Brooke in order to remain the women's tag team champions.

It looked like Rose and Brooke might steal the titles after the latter had rolled Baszler up. Baszler kicked out and placed the Kirifuda Clutch on Brooke for the win.

This was Jax and Baszler's first successful defense since beating The Riott Squad on the Oct. 5 edition of Raw.

That match was originally scheduled for Clash of Champions, but WWE announced on the night of the show that the champions weren't medically cleared to compete.

Baszler and Jax have been the definition of an odd couple since joining forces in order to fight against common enemies. They stopped dead in their tracks while fighting each other several weeks ago and set their sights on Sasha Banks and Bayley, which led to a title match between the two teams at Payback.

It was at that event Baszler and Jax won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time when Baszler locked Sasha and Bayley into a submission at the same time, forcing Bayley to tap.

Banks and Bayley received a rematch on SmackDown, but Jax pinned them both after hitting them with a crossbody. Baszler and Jax retained, while Bayley and Banks broke up, as Bayley viciously attacked The Boss following their defeat.

With Sasha and Bayley in the rearview mirror, Baszler and Jax turned their attention to The Riott Squad, which looked like a legitimate threat entering Clash of Champions. Now, they have dispatched of not only The Riott Squad but also the pair of Rose and Brooke.

The question going forward is whether the Raw team can remain cohesive at Survivor Series on Nov. 22.

