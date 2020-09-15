MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Agree to Playoff Plan Featuring Neutral-Site Bubbles

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reportedly reached an agreement to host most of the 2020 playoffs, including the division series, league championship series and World Series, in neutral-site "bubbles."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news and noted an official announcement is expected later Tuesday.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported details for the bubble plan on Friday, with the National League expected to play in Texas while the American League plays in California:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.